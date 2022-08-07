Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 13.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,767,000 after buying an additional 154,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $256.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

