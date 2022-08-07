Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

