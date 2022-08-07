Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $243.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

