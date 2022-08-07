Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 837 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

