Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 51.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 158,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

