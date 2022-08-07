Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Open Lending updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Open Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

LPRO opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,268,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 484,367 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.