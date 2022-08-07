OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $842,369.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00619697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013935 BTC.
About OpenOcean
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.