Oppenheimer Comments on Angi Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.39.

ANGI stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Angi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

