Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.26). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.43. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

