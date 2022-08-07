OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,244 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.43. 2,481,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.11. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

