OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,244 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of ADBE traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.43. 2,481,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.11. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.