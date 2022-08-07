OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.36. 900,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,296. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.