OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.13 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

