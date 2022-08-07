OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

EXC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,593,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,427. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

