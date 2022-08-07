OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 256 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 0.9% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

SNPS stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,683. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

