OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 273 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,597,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,996. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

