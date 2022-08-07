OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.3% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.13. 2,205,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,512. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

