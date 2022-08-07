OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $301,575.88 and approximately $79,509.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00633294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About OptionRoom
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
