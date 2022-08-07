Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

ORCL stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

