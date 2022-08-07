Orbitcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $289,707.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,989.66 or 0.99928435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00182050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00233814 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00276833 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005197 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

