Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

