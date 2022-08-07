Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $316,423.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $316,423.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.24 or 0.07313053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00162616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00262917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00695202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00610665 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005715 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,387,756 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

