Pakcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $214,926.23 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $214,926.23 and approximately $2,712.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
