Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Paramount Global

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

