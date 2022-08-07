Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

