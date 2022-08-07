Partners Bancorp (PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 19th

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PTRS opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

