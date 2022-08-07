Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.
Passage Bio Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of PASG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $13.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 87.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
