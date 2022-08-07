Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Passage Bio Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PASG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 87.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Passage Bio

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

