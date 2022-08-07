Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

PNBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

