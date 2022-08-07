PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $600.57 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,768.02 or 0.07698494 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $600.57 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00132323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067583 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

