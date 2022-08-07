PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.43.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 78.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 256,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.