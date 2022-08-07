Peanut (NUX) Hits Market Cap of $140,879.51

Peanut (NUX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $140,879.51 and approximately $129,304.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00067307 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.