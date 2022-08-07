Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 2.3 %

PPL traded down C$1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.80. 2,837,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.04%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 235 shares of company stock valued at $10,475 and have sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.53.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

