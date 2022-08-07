Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion. Pentair also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.95 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after buying an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

