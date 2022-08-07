Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Cap of $16.69 Million

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $4,522.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 312,608,280 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

