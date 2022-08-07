Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $907-923 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.71.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

