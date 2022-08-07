Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 302,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 13.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

