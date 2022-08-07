Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 302,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. Perficient has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.71.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $237,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

