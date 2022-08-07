Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

