Phala Network (PHA) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

