Phore (PHR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $152.00

Phore (PHR) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $171,396.21 and approximately $152.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,517,030 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

