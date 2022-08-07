Phore Reaches Market Cap of $275,966.13 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 59.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $275,966.13 and $136.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,519,848 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

