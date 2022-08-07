Piper Sandler Trims ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price to $6.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,245.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,327.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,245.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ViewRay by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ViewRay by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

