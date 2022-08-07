PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.
PNM Resources Stock Performance
PNM Resources stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.
Institutional Trading of PNM Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 87.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.