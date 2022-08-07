PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 87.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM Resources Company Profile

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.