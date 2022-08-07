PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 337,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,417. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

