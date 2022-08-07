Po.et (POE) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Po.et (POE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $87,796.65 and approximately $28.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00066634 BTC.

About Po.et

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

