PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $163,028.00 and $1,039.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00619971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014292 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.