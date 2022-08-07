PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $163,028.00 and $1,039.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00619971 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014292 BTC.
About PolkaDomain
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
PolkaDomain Coin Trading
