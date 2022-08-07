Polkastarter (POLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.75 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $65.82 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00066390 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

