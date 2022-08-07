Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ocuphire Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mina Sooch acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.50.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

