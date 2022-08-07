Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $804,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $864.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

