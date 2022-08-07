Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 8.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWN opened at $150.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.