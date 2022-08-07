PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PWSC opened at $15.52 on Friday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,295 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

